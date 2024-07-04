12,014 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Grifols by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 436,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

