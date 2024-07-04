12,260 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.