2,634 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

