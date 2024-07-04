3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM remained flat at $101.62 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,243. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

