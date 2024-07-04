5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$6.28. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 146,050 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The stock has a market cap of C$560.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

