6,000 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
XPO Stock Performance
Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
