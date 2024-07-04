7,170 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. KWB Wealth owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $769.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

