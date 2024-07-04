88,338 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Upwork Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,798. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

