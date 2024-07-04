8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.11.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 8X8 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

