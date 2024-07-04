Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

