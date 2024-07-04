Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 6.5 %

Tesla stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.