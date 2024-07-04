Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

About Acasti Pharma

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.