Accel Wealth Management Acquires 247 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

