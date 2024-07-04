Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 506,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

