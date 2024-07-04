Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,660 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,086,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,720,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,525. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

