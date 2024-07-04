Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,550 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 12,793,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,962,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.