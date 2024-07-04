Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day moving average is $261.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.