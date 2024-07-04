Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,385,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 176,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,565. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

