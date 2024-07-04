Accel Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,758,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,249. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

