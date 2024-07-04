Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 230,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $16,144,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,919. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.