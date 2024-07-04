Accel Wealth Management Sells 288 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 7,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

