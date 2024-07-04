Accel Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 81,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,713. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

