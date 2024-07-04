Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $570.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.97. The company has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

