Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1,696.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 192,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,216,000 after buying an additional 181,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 9.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $570.15. 1,664,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,269. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

