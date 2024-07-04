Advisor Resource Council Has $221,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.