Advisor Resource Council Has $956,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 406,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

FDL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 165,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

