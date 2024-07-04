Advisor Resource Council Invests $3.02 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.62. 4,526,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

