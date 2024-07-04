Advisor Resource Council Purchases 27,566 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 579.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 24,065,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

