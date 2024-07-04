Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 12,630 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 1,495,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.