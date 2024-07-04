Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.83. 2,319,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

