Aergo Market Capitalization Achieves $36.00 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
