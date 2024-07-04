Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Chris J. Robertson Sells 131 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $13,365.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Agilysys by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

