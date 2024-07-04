Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 249 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilysys by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.