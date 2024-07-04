Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $2,610.16

Aion (AION) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,610.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

