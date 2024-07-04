Alight’s (ALIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.72.

ALIT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

