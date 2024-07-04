All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Down 0.9%

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67). 18,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53. The company has a market cap of £545.58 million and a PE ratio of -176.67.
All Active Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.
