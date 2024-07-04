Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $69.66 million and $1.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001610 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

