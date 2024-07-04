Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 797,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 140,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Altai Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Altai Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.