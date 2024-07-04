Amarillo National Bank Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.18. 3,192,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.47 and a 200 day moving average of $453.59. The firm has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.