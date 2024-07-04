Amarillo National Bank Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,562.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 115,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.37. 1,081,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.