Amarillo National Bank Sells 895 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

NYSE BA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

