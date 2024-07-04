Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.