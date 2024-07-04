AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

