American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Acquires Shares of 38,152 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.6% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $166.30. 531,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,624. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.