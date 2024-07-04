American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Acquires Shares of 5,639 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

