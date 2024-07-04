American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Acquires Shares of 8,912 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 1,074,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.