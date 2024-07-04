American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of American National Bank & Trust Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 290,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 794.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 94,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $79.56. 8,107,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

