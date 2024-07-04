American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes $717,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $654,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 2,114,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

