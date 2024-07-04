American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.91. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

