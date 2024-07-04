American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $318.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.43 and its 200-day moving average is $294.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.